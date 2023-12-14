Congressman Probes White House Communications With Anti-Israel Group

A Republican in Congress is probing the Biden administration's communications with an anti-Israel group that is known to promulgate anti-Semitic propaganda and whose leader celebrated Hamas's Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The post Congressman Probes White House Communications With Anti-Israel Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


