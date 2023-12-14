Newsom Refused To Meet With Chinese Dissidents Before and After China Trip, Activist Says

December 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) refused to meet with Hong Konger and Chinese dissidents before and after his October trip to China, where he was criticized for failing to confront Chinese Communist Party officials over human rights abuses, a Hong Kong activist told a congressional panel on Wednesday. The post Newsom Refused To Meet With Chinese Dissidents Before and After China Trip, Activist Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...