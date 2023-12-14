‘They’re So Cruel’: How Oct. 7 Destroyed an Israeli Peace Activist’s Faith in the Palestinians

December 14, 2023

Irit Lahav, 68, was a peace activist who believed in the decency of the Palestinian people. Then, on Oct. 7, ordinary Gazans joined in a terrorist attack that left more than one in four of her neighbors in Kibbutz Nir Oz dead or abducted. For many members of Nir Oz and other Israelis, the atrocities of Oct. 7—and particularly the broad participation of the Gazan public in the day—destroyed their faith in coexistence with the Palestinians. The post 'They're So Cruel': How Oct. 7 Destroyed an Israeli Peace Activist's Faith in the Palestinians appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



