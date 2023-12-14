Who will watch the watchers?

The campus security force is a common feature at more and more public (government-run, tax-funded) schools. And for that matter, at more and more businesses. Internal threats to peace and external dangers from growing numbers of people who see an opportunity to do nasty things in what are often free-fire zones with no defenses except signs telling all this is a “gun-free zone.”

Security guards are generally a low-pay occupation, often part-time with few if any benefits, and therefore those men and women who do such work have various problems: mental, social, and physical. Although some States and many government agencies and businesses have some requirements, such as training, drug testing, and background checks, many do not.

And it is not uncommon for those rules to be ignored.

Maybe that was the problem at one high school where the security force supervisor had gone into business with a student at the school. Now, entrepreneurship is a good thing, right? Except that their business was making and selling explosive devices. Or so BATFE and the FBI claim.

And in California, no less. Where all those nasty things are illegal.

Hence our headlined question: who watches the watchers? Who guards the guardians?

But there are many more questions lovers of liberty, peace, and prosperity. Here are a few:

Why are people like this supervisor and this student interested in doing this? Yes, many of us have a fascination with explosives but at least some of us are also taught to restrain and discipline ourselves and not advertise and sell those things to people who are encouraged to use them to kill people.

What kind of screening and licensing procedure allows someone like this supervisor to be hired to supposedly protect students and staff at a school? Is this a case of “set a crook to catch a crook?”

Does California’s infamous prohibitions on so many things really work, or is it just an incentive to psychopaths and sociopaths to go out and flout the law?

Is there really anything that can be done to discourage and prevent weird things like this? Effectively? That don’t treat everyone as criminals?

Didn’t we learn anything at all from beverage alcohol prohibition, drug prohibitions, and gun bans?

There are answers. Ideas?



