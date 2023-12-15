Boycott Harvard: Early Applications Plunge 17% As Hate Fills The Leftist Campus

Harvard College is led by controversial president Claudine Gay, who has single-handedly done more damage to the school's reputation than anyone else in its nearly 500 years of existence.

Gay's failure to tackle antisemitism on campus has been a major wake-up call for parents nationwide who aspire to send their children to the elite school. Parents quickly realize the school no longer prioritizes excellence through education but instead pushes toxic woke narratives and political indoctrination that is harmful to Western society.

New data from Bloomberg shows that a huge blowback is just beginning: The college received 17% fewer applications for early admission from high school seniors this year. Applications this year for non-binding early admissions were 7,921 versus 9,553 last year.

Applications were due Nov. 1, a little more than a month before Gay refused to answer US lawmakers on Capitol Hill if "calling for the genocide of Jews" is bullying and harassment in terms of the school's code of conduct.

🚨🚨🚨Presidents of @Harvard @MIT and @Penn REFUSE to say whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” is bullying and harassment according to their codes of conduct. Even going so far to say it needs to turn to “action” first. As in committing genocide.



THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE AND… pic.twitter.com/hUY3SgoOOi — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) December 5, 2023

However, from the Oct. 7 attack on Isreal by Hamas through the application deadline date of Nov. 1, parents around the nation were shocked by videos and news headlines of chaotic pro-Palestinian protesters on the college campus.

Pro-Palestine/Hamas protest at Harvard today.



Most attendees in masks to hide their identities.



Protestors chanting against peace in the region until Palestine is free “from the river to the sea.” pic.twitter.com/Q1ot1RkQg3 — Capitalism and Slavery (@keynes2canes) October 14, 2023

This is Harvard. pic.twitter.com/ZQcfpmLqOn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 21, 2023

"Mulitple times a week on my way to class, I walk by mobs of people chanting 'from the river to the sea'...I talk to my Jewish friends on campus every day. They tell me how afraid they are to go to class..." - @Harvard student Jonathan Frieden. pic.twitter.com/t8uy94rQoD — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 5, 2023

Hmm.

New report by @ISGAP1: Qatar 🇶🇦, the main funder of Hamas, is also the leading funder of American universities 👇



This explains why @Harvard, @MIT, @Penn and many other top US universities have turned into Hamas mouthpieces. pic.twitter.com/FXl0jv28iK — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 8, 2023

Peak Harvard: Let the boycotts begin:

Plaintiffs’ firm Edelson said it will boycott Harvard Law's Spring Interview Program after the president of the university Claudine Gay's Congressional testimony last week regarding campus antisemitism https://t.co/qfB51e4kct pic.twitter.com/BtfCL5XAH1 — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) December 15, 2023

Just a few years ago Harvard College was 25-30% Jewish.



Today only 8% of Harvard undergrads are Jewish.



That number will clearly drop in the immediate future.



And it was Harvard’s choice. #BoycottHarvard #BDSHarvard pic.twitter.com/SIdyOsT9SL — ShipofTheseus (@JewishSpaceLazr) December 12, 2023

Boycott Harvard. Don't go there, don't send your kids there, don't donate, don't collaborate with the hypocrisy. Period. #FireClaudineGay — Pedro Domingos (@pmddomingos) December 12, 2023

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Bill Ackman has had his crosshairs on Gay, demanding that she "resign in disgrace." On Sunday, he wrote an open letter to Harvard's governing boards of directors about Gay's removal.

Shortly after Ackman's letter, 500 faculty members signed a letter to Harvard, urging them not to fire Gay.

Peak Harvard has likely arrived as Republican lawmakers swarm the leftist college and propose new legislation to strip it of billions of dollars in federal payments and tax breaks over its failure to tackle hate on campus.

Perfect timing from Elon Musk: He donated $100 million to launch a primary and secondary school, and ultimately a university, in Austin, Texas, this week.

DEI must DIE.



The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023

We're sure the 'school of Musk' will focus on proper education to further humanity rather than the hate that is being taught in imploding liberal schools nationwide.