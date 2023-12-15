Earth Blasted With X-Class Flare, Sparking "Largest Solar Radio Event Ever Recorded"

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center reported a massive solar flare from the northwest part of the Sun on Thursday evening that caused "one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded" across the Western Hemisphere.

"An X2.8 flare (R3) occurred from Region 3514; located over the far NW area of the Sun. This is likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded," SWPC wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on Dec. 14, 2023, peaking at 12:02 ET. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X2.8. https://t.co/4INrRFqIg7 pic.twitter.com/2dJ1YMkiXS — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) December 14, 2023

SWPC continued, "These impacts were felt from one end of the Nation to the other. Additionally, SWPC is analyzing a possible Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare."

This monster solar flare was classified as an X2.8.

On a scale of strengths that range from B class (weakest) to C, M, and X (strongest), the powerful bursts of energy can disrupt radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals and pose a risk to spacecraft.

Powerful X-class solar flares can cause damage, particularly to satellites, communications systems, and power grids on Earth.

The frequency of solar flares increases as the Sun moves towards the maximum phase of Solar Cycle 25.