‘Historic’ Biden Judicial Nominee Sits on Board of Group Founded by Cop-Killing Domestic Terrorist

December 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden’s latest judicial nominee, whom the White House is hailing as "historic" due to his Muslim faith, serves on the advisory board of a left-wing group with extensive ties to convicted cop killers, the Washington Free Beacon has found. The post ‘Historic’ Biden Judicial Nominee Sits on Board of Group Founded by Cop-Killing Domestic Terrorist appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...