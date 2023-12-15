‘Kill Me Now,’ Plead Hopeless Eyes Of Father Wearing Matching Disney Shirt
December 15, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
ANAHEIM, CA — When Natalie Bishop presented a set of matching family shirts to her husband ahead of their trip to Disneyland she knew he'd be on board. Psychiatrists who studied family pictures from the event, however, noted that his smile never met his eyes — that they often stared into space, longing for a death that would never come.
