Neflix and Kill: How a Palestinian Woman Took Over an Israeli Family’s Home on Oct. 7

December 15, 2023

EILAT, Israel—Natali Yohanan, a 38-year-old mother of two, never felt a need to lock the doors of her house in Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. There wasn't even a key. During the Oct. 7 terror attack on southern Israel, a Gazan woman walked through Yohanan's front door and stayed for hours, eating, singing, and watching Netflix. Sometimes, the woman served drinks to armed terrorists who stopped by for a break from the massacre they were conducting outside. The post Neflix and Kill: How a Palestinian Woman Took Over an Israeli Family's Home on Oct. 7 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



