Starlink's Global Traffic Triples In 2023, Crowning Elon Musk As Leader In Space Internet

New data from IT security firm Cloudflare reveals a surge in popularity for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service, with its global web traffic tripling this year.

"Globally, we saw Starlink traffic more than triple this year. In the United States, traffic from Starlink was up over 2.5x, and grew over 17x in Brazil. In countries where Starlink turned up service in 2023, including Kenya, the Philippines, and Zambia, we saw traffic grow rapidly once the service became available," Cloudflare wrote in the report.

Starlink's high-speed satellite internet service has exponentially grown in the last three years. This is due to a surge in the number of SpaceX launches of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

According to satellite tracker website SatelliteMap.Space, more than 4,700 Starlink satellites are in orbit.

Starlink is the leading provider of space internet worldwide. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper service is severely lagging behind with only a few satellites in low-Earth orbit. Bezos had to recently hire Musk for rocket launches after his Blue Origin rocket company was hit with a series of delays over the summer.

Starlink had over two million users in September, operating across seven continents in over 60 countries.

Musk recently said, "Excited to announce that @SpaceX @Starlink has achieved breakeven cash flow!" This led us to believe in early November, Starlink was being primed for an IPO. By mid-November, a Bloomberg report stated Starlink was preparing for an IPO in the second half of 2024.

And days ago, it was reported that the Department of Defense and Starlink recently completed a "successful" nine-month pilot test in the harsh, snowy environment in the Arctic.

The billionaire's success with SpaceX and Starlink, as well as Tesla and X, come as radical progressives in the White House and rogue government agencies have been on a war path in their attempts to cancel the billionaire. Those efforts are failing as the 'cancel culture' era is quickly dying.