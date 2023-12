Tragedy as IDF Misidentifies Israelis, Opens Fire and Kills Three

December 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The three Israeli hostages that the Israel Defense Forces mistakenly shot and killed in the Gaza Strip on Friday were waving a white flag, according to a high-ranking IDF official. […] The post Tragedy as IDF Misidentifies Israelis, Opens Fire and Kills Three appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...