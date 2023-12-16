Was That Wrong? Cardin Staffer Fired Over Senate Smut Film Says He ‘Would Never Disrespect My Workplace’

December 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Strapping young politicos, be advised—Maryland Democratic senator Ben Cardin's office has an opening. Cardin's office on Saturday announced the firing of Aidan Maese-Czeropski, the legislative aide swept up in a gay sex tape scandal. Maese-Czeropski maintained a once-public Twitter account that featured pornographic photos and videos of himself—in one video, Maese-Czeropski appeared to engage in […] The post Was That Wrong? Cardin Staffer Fired Over Senate Smut Film Says He 'Would Never Disrespect My Workplace' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...