WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 73)

December 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Americans are no longer allowed to wish each other "Merry Christmas" thanks to President Joe Biden. Instead, we are forced to watch our 81-year-old figurehead embarrass himself and our country on a daily basis. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 73) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...