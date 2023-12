Zoo Abruptly Closes After Gruesome Object Discovered Hanging from Tiger’s Mouth

December 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Pakistani zoo closed after its employees made a shocking discovery: a shoe in a resident tiger’s mouth. The staff of Sherbagh Zoo, which is in the city Bahawalpur in […] The post Zoo Abruptly Closes After Gruesome Object Discovered Hanging from Tiger's Mouth appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...