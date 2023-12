Boy, 11, Dies Following Freak Accident at Ice Hockey Practice

December 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An 11-year-old boy has died in Quebec Province after he was struck in the neck by a puck. The boy, whose name was not released, was struck Tuesday during practice, […] The post Boy, 11, Dies Following Freak Accident at Ice Hockey Practice appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...