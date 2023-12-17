Bribery Biden and Taco Jill “Stunned” When Driver Slams Into Their Parked Motorcade in Delaware

A driver hit a parked vehicle that was part of Joe Biden’s motorcade in Delaware. According to RAWSALERTS:

A major accident occurred after a car plowed and crashed into President Joe Biden’s motorcade that was parked, leaving him stunned. The incident took place in Wilmington, Delaware, where tightened security surrounded President Biden. Secret Service agents drew their weapons on a black driver as the vehicle appeared to ram into an SUV that had closed down a street while Biden attended a nearby campaign event. The President and the First Lady had just emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington just after 8 pm.

According to The Daily Mail:

The tight security that surrounds President Biden and his wife was breached in spectacular fashion on Sunday night after a car collided with part of the presidential motorcade that was parked up in Wilmington, Delaware. In what could be sheer coincidence, the crash occurred at the very moment Biden was walking out of a building and onto the sidewalk to get into his own armored car. The crash appeared to come out of the blue and saw armed Secret Service agents draw their weapons on a driver who had rammed into an SUV that was being used to close down a street while Biden attended a nearby campaign event.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is made available.

