Do Elected Officials Even Exist?

December 17, 2023   |   Tags: ,
During Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s incapacity, we learned that her office was running as usual. So was Sen. Fetterman’s office. Staffers went on issuing press releases, taking positions and co-sponsoring bills on their behalf. Senator Feinstein just introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2023 to mandate abortion nationwide while outlawing state restrictions on late-term abortion when …


Tags:
