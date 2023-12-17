Entitled to Your Opinion

December 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In 2022, an art history professor lost her job at an American university for showing a painting to her class. It was one of the more flagrant recent violations of freedom of speech at Ground Zero for such violations—academia. Erika Lopez Prater showed "The Prophet Mohammad Receiving Revelation from the Angel Gabriel," painted by a Muslim king to honor his faith, but not before issuing a warning and an opt-out to students who might find the portrayal of the prophet sacrilegious or offensive. No one opted out, but one student complained, holding a makeshift press conference to declare the image "actually hurts all of us."



