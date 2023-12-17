Internet Vindicates Madison Cawthorn After His Wild 2022 Claim Appears to Be True

December 17, 2023   |   Tags:

Former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is being vindicated after previously speaking out regarding what allegedly occurs behind closed doors in Washington. A pornographic video that appeared to have been […] The post Internet Vindicates Madison Cawthorn After His Wild 2022 Claim Appears to Be True appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x