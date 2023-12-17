. . . Preparing for What’s to Come: Why Gold-Backed Retirement Accounts Are the Faithful Choice

December 17, 2023

One does not have to be a Bible-believing Christian in order to see the writing on the wall. Geopolitical tension is on the rise, and it’s not just in the Middle East. Economic anxiety is everywhere as governments and central banks scramble to solidify the fiscal quicksand that’s quickly surrounding us.

Precious metals, particularly gold and silver, have seen significant increases in interest from everyone ranging from average consumers to world banks. Inflation is keeping short-term volatility high, but those seeking long-term protection of their investments or life’s savings realize that precious metals could retain or appreciate value even if financial instability continues. And if things do go back to “normal” in the future, the prospects of strength in precious metals remains high in the eyes of notable economists.

“We’ve received more inquiries in the last month than we’ve ever seen,” said Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group. “People are rightly concerned about what’s happening in the world and they’re seeking higher ground for their portfolios.”

For short-term investments, precious metals are making waves through direct purchases. Even Costco has started selling gold bars to their club members online. But the long-term prognosis is what’s enticing people who see their retirement accounts in jeopardy through these tumultuous economic times.

The elephant in the economic room that few have been talking about lately is deficit spending. With 12-month total deficit approaching $2 trillion, economists are concerned about the negative impacts on the U.S. Dollar. Conversely, they’re growing more bullish about “set it and forget it” investments into precious metals.

“The 12-month total deficit is at $1.9 trillion dollars; it’s down a little bit from extreme levels, but that is still pretty excessive and will be negative for the U.S. dollar and positive for gold,” said Tim Hayes, chief global investment strategist for Ned Davis Research.

As we’ve noted before, financial stewardship and Biblical stewardship go hand-in-hand. Relying on the markets to protect one’s life’s savings is growing more and more foolish which is one of the reasons interest in self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals is rising. As a Christian company, this is the specialty for Genesis Gold Group.

“I’ve been doing this for over two decades and I’ve never seen anything even close to being a better series of signals to invest in precious metals than what we’re seeing now,” Rose said. “Unfortunately, these signals are also prompting some to prey on the desperation of American citizens.”

Rose was referring to the various marketing and sales tactics being employed by most precious metals companies today. Their offers of “free” silver are among the most common techniques used by precious metals companies to draw in customers who suspend disbelief that something so valuable could actually be free. It’s not truly free.

Genesis Gold Group refuses to engage in these types of marketing and sales tactics. They hold a Biblical worldview which demands that they treat customers with integrity. This is likely why they’ve been able to maintain a perfect 5 out of 5 score with the Better Business Bureau.

