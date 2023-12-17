We Can’t Say We Weren’t Warned, Or, The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same
December 17, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYAmerica has never been in such desperate straits. America has never faced such immense external threats while suffering from so many wrongheaded legislators and enemies within. A strong case can be made for both of those statements, but it isn’t as if no one was prescient enough to see where we were headed when America …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments