Brickbat: Cover Your Head and Shut Your Mouth

December 18, 2023

Iranian officials arrested rapper Toomaj Salehi less than two weeks after his release from prison on bail, where he was serving a six-year sentence on multiple charges stemming from his support for anti-hijab protests. Salehi has been charged with "spreading lies and violation of public opinion." After his release from prison, Salehi released a video message saying he had been tortured after his first arrest, when state media showed a video of him blindfolded and apologizing for his support of the protests.

