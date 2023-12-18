California Homeless Population Up 6% in 2023

December 18, 2023

California's homeless population grew by 5.8 percent to 181,399 this year. This increase, reported in the federal government's latest count, comes as the state spends billions on the crisis, including more than $1 billion this year on housing and prevention programs. The post California Homeless Population Up 6% in 2023 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



