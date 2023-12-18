Chuck Schumer Praised the ‘Humanity’ of Anti-Israel Group Whose Leader Was ‘Happy To See’ Hamas Murder Jews

December 18, 2023

Two decades ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said the Council on American-Islamic Relations has "ties to terrorism" and called for the federal government to cut ties with the controversial anti-Israel group. Schumer, now the Senate majority leader, has flip-flopped since then on CAIR, which is back in the national spotlight after its founder said he was "happy to see" Hamas attack Israel. The post Chuck Schumer Praised the 'Humanity' of Anti-Israel Group Whose Leader Was 'Happy To See' Hamas Murder Jews appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



