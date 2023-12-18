‘Hide Under the Bed’: How Hamas Made a High Schooler’s Holocaust Education Trip Unnecessary

December 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

EILAT, Israel—Ola Metzger, 45, had planned to send her daughter on a Holocaust education trip to Poland. But on Oct. 7, days before the trip was to depart, a holocaust came to them. The post 'Hide Under the Bed': How Hamas Made a High Schooler's Holocaust Education Trip Unnecessary appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...