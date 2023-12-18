Just in case – a detailed response to hoploclasts…

… who argue that we have police and sheriff’s officers to protect us.

Neither the police, nor any agency of government is under any obligation to provide any kind of protection to individual Americans.

“… a government and its agents are under no general duty to provide public services, such as police protection, to any particular individual citizen…”

Warren v. District of Columbia, 444 A.2d 1 (D.C. App.181)

The above case involved two women who were upstairs in a townhouse when they heard their roommate, a third woman, being attacked downstairs by intruders. They phoned the police several times and were assured that officers were on the way. After about 30 minutes, when their roommate’s screams had stopped, they assumed the police had finally arrived. When the two women went downstairs they saw that in fact the police never came, but the intruders were still there. As the Warren court graphically states in the opinion: “For the next fourteen hours the women were held captive, raped, robbed, beaten, forced to commit sexual acts upon each other, and made to submit to the sexual demands of their attackers.”

The three women sued the District of Columbia for failing to protect them. DC.’s highest court exonerated the District and its police, saying that it is a “fundamental principle of American law that a government and its agents are under no general duty to provide public services, such as police protection, to any individual citizen.”

South v. Maryland, U.S. Reports (18 Howard) v.59 p.396, Lawyer’s Edition v.15 p.433 (1856)

Riss v. City of New York, N.Y. Supplement 2nd series v.293 p.897, N.Y. Reports 2nd series v.22 p.579 (1968)

Keane v. City of Chicago, Illinois Appellate Court Reports 2nd series v.98 p.460 (1968)

Hartzler v. City of San Jose, California Appellate Reports 3rd series v.46 p.6, California Reporter v.120 p.5 (1975)

Reiff v. City of Philadelphia, Federal Supplement v.471 p.1262 Eastern District of Pennsylvania (1979)

Bowers v. DeVito, Federal Reporter 2nd series v.686 p.616 U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th Cir. (1982)

Morgan v. District of Columbia, U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit 2nd series v.468 p.1306 (1983)

Cuffy v. City of New York, N.Y. Reports 2nd series v.69 p.255 (1987)

Lynch v. N.C. Dept. of Justice, Southeastern Reporter 2nd series v.376 p.247 North Carolina Court of Appeals (1989)

Kircher v. City of Jamestown, New York Reports 2nd series v.74 p.251, Northeastern Reporter 2nd series v.543 p.443 (1989)

Marshall v. Winston, Southeastern Reporter 2nd series v.389 p.902 Virginia (1990)

Berliner v. Thompson, et al., Appellate Division (NY) 2nd series v.174 p.220, New York State 2nd series v.578 p.687 (1992)

Town of Castle Rock v. Gonzales (2005)

The bottom line?

Police can only act once a crime is occurring or has already been committed. They cannot be held liable for failure to arrive in time to save any particular individual from harm, so long as they aren’t someone who has a special relationship with the police, like a protected witness. Indeed, it’s extremely unlikely that police officers will be able to arrive and save you from harm faster than an attacker can harm you. There aren’t, and there ought not to be sufficient police to act as personal bodyguards for every citizen,24 hours a day, and any guarantee to that effect would be extremely expensive in terms of both money and liberty.

It is there to prevent the lawyers from suing the police for failing to provide protection. The rationale is that the police have limited resources. They must use their discretion in allocating those resources. To send a unit to one crime scene and not another is within their discretion to protect society as a whole, therefore they have no obligation to a specific individual… and we can’t sue them if they are late in responding to a cry for help.

We see this time and time again: multiple times daily.

And as politicians get their way, we see police more and more being used to enforce laws that are NOT “mala in se” (evil or wrong in themselves) but are mala prohibitum – acts that are wrong only because they are against the law.



