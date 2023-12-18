Marc Crispin Miller Exposes The "Rolling Thunder Global Propaganda" Campaign

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

New York University (NYU) Professor Mark Crispin Miller (MCM) is an expert in propaganda.

Dr. Miller says from infection to injection, Covid 19 was a global "propaganda masterpiece."

Propaganda on this level has never happened before in human history. Dr. Miller explains,

“The media has been crucial to this entire operation, and I would take that a little further. I would say since the beginning of 2020, we have been subjected to a ‘Rolling Thunder of Propaganda’ drives one after another. First, there was the (CV19) virus panic. Then, there was the George Floyd moment. Now, there is a new documentary that shows George Floyd was not actually murdered... It’s called ‘The Fall of Minneapolis.’... There was the 2020 Election. There was the so-called ‘insurrection.’ That was a wave of crackpot hysteria... because it was not an insurrection...or coup attempt. Then, there was Ukraine, and the entire back story of Russia’s invasion was completely missing from all the coverage... This is all the result of the media doing the opposite of what it is supposed to do. The ‘Framers’ (of the Constitution) realized the absolute necessity of having a free press... This was before the corporate media cartels, which is what we have now... The Framers knew... to offer a counterforce to federal power, we absolutely had to have a free press... The reason why the press has First Amendment protections is it... tells truths the federal authorities does not want us to know. To say the press has failed abysmally is actually giving them too much credit. They have been instrumental throughout this nightmare, whose aim is radical depopulation and destruction of democracy... if you just tell the other side of the story, you are public enemy #1.”

With more than 700 million mRNA CV19 bioweapon injections in the US alone and more than 13 billion CV19 injections globally, the implications of this depopulation agenda is the biggest story ever short of a global thermal nuclear exchange.

This, too, was part of the “Rolling Thunder Global Propaganda” campaign.

Dr. Miller has dedicated his Substack to reveal mounting and massive deaths and injuries one person at a time. Many doctors are revealing data and sources proving the CV19 vax did not help a single person.

The NYU Profesor calls the CV19 so-called vaccine “the perfect crime.”

Dr. Miller explains,

“It’s the perfect crime because there is a long delay between the pulling of the trigger and the collapse due to the bullet. You see what I mean? Sometimes it can take people two years to succumb to the consequences of taking the shot. It’s the perfect crime. I also liken it to the infamous mass murders of mid-century... This had much more sophistication than those mass murders. It’s not just the bigger numbers, but they got people to take this willingly. Hitler, Stalin and Pol Pot were all coercive... This is the first mass murder that is the result of getting people to clamor for it. The panic over the Corona virus was so successful that people were craving vaccination—craving it.”

The good news from Dr. Miller is that it appears people are waking up at a fast pace.

He points to the low uptake of more CV19 boosters in a range of only 3%. Dr. Miller is dedicated to waking people up to the mass propaganda psyop that has led people in a disastrous direction. Dr. Miller says,

“People can subscribe to my Substack, and you can do it for free. I am doing this for the public good. I am always grateful for paid subscribers because I am on disability now as a professor at NYU, but I am not doing it for that reason. I am doing it because something really, really evil is going on, and people have to snap out of it. People have to wake up. I do believe people can wake up, and there are indications that people are waking up.”

There is much more in the 59-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with NYU Media Studies Professor and propaganda expert Dr. Mark Crispin Miller for 12.16.23.

* * *

To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here

There is lots of free information on Dr. Miller’s Substack, including his popular “Died Suddenly” reports. The data is collected every week from the U.S. and more than two dozen countries around the world. You can support Dr. Miller by becoming a subscriber to his Substack.