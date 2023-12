These Foundations Have Forked Over Millions to Hamas-Linked CAIR

December 18, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Is there any destructive force in America today that they won’t finance? In Old Joe Biden’s America, those who hate the country and want to see it radically “transformed” into a state without borders, the freedom of speech, the right to bear arms and other annoying obstacles to socialist internationalism, are in the driver’s seat. …



Read More...