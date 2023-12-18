Welcome to the Hyperbole Factory

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman review supposed items on the agenda for former President Donald Trump's potential second term.

00:26—Donald Trump's second-term agenda

34:56—Weekly Listener Question

44:00—Congress passes FISA Reform and Reauthorization Act of 2023

50:50—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The Case Against Trump: Donald Trump Is an Enemy of Freedom," by Matt Welch

"Demonic Dollar Store," by Liz Wolfe

"Why Electing Biden (or Trump) Won't Settle Anything for Long," by Nick Gillespie

"11 Trillion Reasons To Fear Joe Biden's Presidency," by Nick Gillespie

"How Much More Should Trump Be Spending on You?" by Nick Gillespie

"Restricting Asylum Will Cause More Border Chaos," by Fiona Harrigan

"2024 GOP Candidates Are Competing To Restrict Immigration," by Fiona Harrigan

"President Trump Freed Drug Offenders. Candidate Trump Wants To Kill Them." by Jacob Sullum

"Republicans' Dangerous Plans to Turn the War on Drugs into a Real War by Attacking Mexico," by Ilya Somin

"House Proposal Would Expand Federal Warrantless Spying Authority," by Eric Boehm

"Congress Prepares To Reauthorize a Warrantless Domestic Spying Program the FBI Abused," by Eric Boehm

"Congress Hasn't Passed a Budget on Time in 27 Years," by Peter Suderman

"10 Disturbing Things About the FBI Since 9/11. Plus, James Comey." by Nick Gillespie

"Edward Snowden: The Individual Is More Powerful Today Than Ever Before," by Nick Gillespie

FISA Section 702 Civil Rights Abuses, by the Brennan Center for Justice

"One-Shop Stopping: Do Wal-Mart and Home Deport spell the end of 'community?'" by Nick Gillespie

"Don't Throw the Book At Superstores," by Nick Gillespie

"Chain Heat: Are book superstores a threat to the reading public?" by Nick Gillespie

"Why Does Hollywood Hate Real Estate Developers?" by Christian Britschgi

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

