Chaos? Breaking news: Colorado Supremes keep Trump off primary ballot

Just heard on the radio: In a 4-3 decision the Colorado State Supreme Court has decided that The Donald cannot be on the primary ballot in Colorado because of the US 14th Amendment. Specifically Section 3.

What impact? This is different than what the district court decided regarding jurisdiction but did uphold that courts’ “decision” that Trump had engaged in insurrection and that what happened on 6 January 2021 was an insurrection. The person announcing this explained that he and many others expected just this: as a Blue State, Colorado and its Nazgul see The Donald as a monstrous evil.

To us here at The Price of Liberty, The Donald may be a monstrous evil indeed, but then, so is Uncle Joe. And they both seem to be guilty of a lot of crimes, constitutional, legal, and moral.

Several of us at TPOL seriously are worried that this may be the death knell of the present American system of government. (We cannot, in good conscience, call this mess a republic and the idea of a democracy is more of a joke than ever.)

Based on reading the decision, Colorado State Government has determined that even if the other 49 States vote for Trump, Colorado will not accept Trump as president. That is, de jure, secession, even if not de facto.

Obviously, more to follow! Be prepared.



