China, Russia, Cuba, Iran Interfered in 2022 Midterm Elections: Intelligence Report

December 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Several adversaries of the United States attempted to influence the 2022 midterm elections, according to a recently declassified U.S. intelligence report released Monday. The post China, Russia, Cuba, Iran Interfered in 2022 Midterm Elections: Intelligence Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...