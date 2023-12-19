Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From State’s 2024 Ballot

December 19, 2023

Former president Donald Trump cannot appear on the ballot in Colorado in next year's presidential election due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, the state's top court ruled Tuesday in a historic judgment that is likely to find its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The post Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump From State's 2024 Ballot appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



