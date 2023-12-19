Governor Hochul Approves Reparations Commission in New York, Addressing Historical Injustices
December 19, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
On Tuesday, Governor Hochul approved legislation in New York that aims to establish a commission dedicated to studying reparations for the descendants of slaves. The governor emphasized the importance of acknowledging and confronting the state's historical involvement in slavery, urging New Yorkers to reject any attempts to justify or overlook the benefits derived from this institution.
