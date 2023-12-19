Kamala’s Jihad
December 19, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIn December 2015, after a husband and wife pair of Islamic terrorists shot up a Christmas party in San Bernardino, Kamala Harris, then the Attorney General of California, convened a session on “Islamophobia” that included the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim Public Affairs Council and the Muslim Student Association: all of which had defended Islamic terrorists. …
