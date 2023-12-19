New Seventh-Day Adventist Chick-fil-A Closed Saturday, Open Sunday

December 19, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SILVER SPRING, MD — An offshoot of the popular Chick-fil-A restaurant has been opened by Seventh-Day Adventist Church members and will reportedly be closed on Saturdays, but open on Sundays. The new fast-food restaurant goes by the name "Seventh-Day-fil-A" and is expected to surge in popularity among faithful 7DA Christians who need a bite to eat.



Read More...