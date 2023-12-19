The Gospel In The Stars… & A Brand New App The World Should See (Video)
December 19, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosBob Sisson, aka Bob the Plummer, joins me in this fascinating discussion of the everlasting Gospel that’s been placed in the stars! He’s developed and will be launching his Holy Stars app. We’ll look at Scripture and confirm that the stars do proclaim the glory of God! Holy Stars App Articles, links and bonus videos …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments