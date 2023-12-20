Brickbat: Family Matters

In England, Metropolitan Police Detective Constable Zainab Hussain has been given a written warning for trying to remove her fiancé's nephew from a list of men suspected of violence against women and girls. But Akbar Khan, who chaired her disciplinary panel, said he believed she had made an "honest" mistake and learned a "salutary lesson." The panel allowed her to keep her job.

