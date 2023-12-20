China Is Keeping The Lights On The Christmas Tree This Year

While Santa’s factories are rumored to be hidden in the mountains of Lapland (or at the North Pole, depending on who you ask), someone else is doing the heavy lifting when it comes to Christmas decorations.

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, according to data extracted from the UN Comtrade database, China accounts for 66 percent of global exports of Christmas tree lighting sets and 90 percent of exports of other Christmas decorations excluding candles and natural trees.

As the following chart nicely illustrates, no other country comes even close to China’s role in putting the holiday spirit in our homes.

You will find more infographics at Statista

With a total export value of $11.1 billion in 2022, China’s Christmas industry dwarfs those of second and third ranked Cambodia and the Netherlands.