Oregon Democrats Ban Republicans From Running For Office

After years of trying to “protect democracy” and “fortify democracy”, Democrats finally succeeded in Oregon where they banned Republicans from running for office. That’s what the Democrat flavor of democracy looks like. When the Tennessee House of Representatives temporarily expelled two Democrats who had taken part in an insurrection on its grounds, the media quickly …


