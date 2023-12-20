Prominent Democrat Trans LGBTQ+ Activist Charged with Child Rapes in Philadelphia

December 20, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Kendall campaigned for the Democrat Governor of PA. Kendall also supported the Philadelphia DA Democrat Larry Krasner. He’s also friendly with Democrat Sen. Bob Casey and calls him an “ally.” Meet Kendall Stephens, a prominent trans activist who was just arrested in Philly on charges of r*ping 2 minors. Kendall campaigned for the Governor of …



