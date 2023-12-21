At Least 15 Killed, Including Shooter's Father, In Prague University Massacre; Suspect "Eliminated"

Update(1245ET) : The tragedy is already being called one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings in its history, as the police have revised to death toll to at least 15 killed, including the shooter - who committed suicide - and his own father.

"Where tourists, students and others would normally be enjoying the view of the iconic monument instead reflected chaos and terror on Thursday afternoon," the Associated Press described of the chaotic scene. According to the latest from Axios:

The shooter, who was a student at the university, has been "eliminated," per police. His father was found dead earlier on Thursday, the BBC reported.

"I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims that the shooting claimed," Petr Pavel, the president of the Czech Republic, said on X.

According to new statements from Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, "There is no indication that this crime has any link to international terrorism" - in reference to the 24-old shooter. Rakusan added:

"I want to assure the public that there is no immediate danger now," he said after the gunfire at the university’s Philosophical Faculty ended.

Update(1105ET) : Emerging news wire statements citing Prague emergency response services cite a much larger than expected death toll. Initially, vague police reports said several were dead and wounded, but there may have been at least 11 killed, including the gunman, and nine more seriously wounded. This means twenty or more people were struck by bullets, from a shooter who appeared to have taken up position sniper-style on a high rooftop:

SHOOTING IN PRAGUE LEFT 11 PEOPLE DEAD,CTK CITES RESCUE SERVICE

SHOOTING IN PRAGUE LEFT NINE PEOPLE SERIOUSLY WOUNDED, CTK SAYS

Police say the shooter has been killed, but likely there are still bystanders holed up in buildings:

An email sent to staff and students at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put". "Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said. One X user posted a photo of a group of students, hiding crouched on a ledge of the building.

Students at the University of Prague climbed onto a ledge to hide from the gunman.



At least 11 dead including the suspect who fell from his rooftop position.

The below unconfirmed image appears to show the shooter with a high-powered rifle with optics taking out people in the university square below...

Currently, reports are circulating that the alleged shooter has been identified David Kozak - which also say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Multiple fatalities are being reported in an active situation amid a mass shooting in Prague, Czech Republic. Bystanders have been observed fleeing the grounds of Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague as a huge police response ensues.

One unverified report describes the developing scene as follows: "Prague According to media reports, the attacker used a long-barreled weapon with optics. There are reports of casualties and injuries. At the moment, the entire Jan Palach Square and the surrounding area are completely closed off."

A police statement has confirmed that several are dead and wounded at the scene, and police soon after have announced that the Prague shooter has been "eliminated".

The below bridge which people are fleeing across, the Charles Bridge (aka Karluv Most), is among the most popular central tourist attractions in Prague.

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple fatalities at Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague

The shooter with a rifle may have been on a roof of one of the university buildings, a newly emerged (but unverified) photo suggests.

According to the Associated Press:

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead. Rakusan said there’s no other shooter at the scene and there’s no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

BREAKING: Photo of armed man on roof of Charles University Faculty of Arts following shooting in Prague that left multiple dead

A scene inside a barricaded classroom at the university as police begin clearing and securing buildings:

Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.



Currently stuck inside my classroom in Prague. Shooter is dead, but we are waiting to be evacuated. Praying to make it out alive.

Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it. Fucking hell.

And students and bystanders hiding out on the ledge of a roof, in a precarious situation...

