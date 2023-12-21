Gun Owners Of America's 2023 Victories Against Anti-Gunners

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

This year has been full of fights over the Second Amendment. In 2023, the anti-gun billionaires, with their allies in the White House and Congress, have waged a non-stop battle on your right to own a firearm. Whether in the Legislature or the court system, Gun Owners of America has fought back.

Thanks to your support, Gun Owners of America proudly reports that we secured some huge wins this year.

So, let's recap the highlights of 2023 as we get ready for the battles ahead in 2024.

First, GOA and our members secured a major win, being instrumental in passing Rep Andrew Clyde's H.J.Res. 44, which told ATF their pistol brace rule did not have the support of Congress.

The passing of H.J. Res. 44 signals to the ATF and the courts that their pistol brace rule is not constitutional. In addition, our lawsuit, GOA & Texas v. ATF, halted the rule nationwide.

In recent news, GOA members absolutely flooded the Federal Register with over 85 THOUSAND comments on ATF's new universal registration check rule. This massive rush of comments completely smashed our previous record by more than 20 thousand.

These comments could severely affect ATF's proposed rule. But when it does become law, GOA stands ready to fight ATF in the courts, using our members' comments as evidence of harm.

But it hasn't been all fights against the ATF; Gun Owners of America has also kept Congress in line.

One of the most significant victories this year was removing the Permanent Reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act from the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as the bill that funds the military.

This Undetectable Firearms Act is now scheduled to expire on February 2nd, and we're now preparing to fight to end the law for good.

We also defeated attempts to package an Assault Weapons Ban, Universal Background Checks, and a Separate 3D printing ban into other pieces of legislation. Thanks to our friends in Congress like Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ted Budd, and Senator John Barrasso, we were able to block anti-gun Senators from putting these laws into "must-pass" bills.

The VA's fiduciary rule, which GOA has fought for years, stripped veterans of their 2A rights simply for getting a financial advisor. This law is in dire straits, thanks to Chairman Mike Bost and Senator John Kennedy!

Meanwhile, in the courts, we won a massive victory in Oregon, where we were granted a permanent injunction against Oregon Ballot Measure 114. This unconstitutional measure passed by a slim margin of about 1% and imposed fingerprinting, firearm registration, and magazine bans.

In addition, our New York case, Antonyuk v. Hochul, won a partial—yet significant—victory!

Earlier in December, a federal circuit court confirmed a federal injunction against some portions of New York's unconstitutional concealed carry law.

This law would severely restrict where gun owners can carry firearms in public and allow the government to monitor concealed carry permit applicants' social media history.

If New York's law is allowed to stand, other anti-gun cities and states will quickly follow New York's lead by making nearly all public places off-limits to concealed carry.

It's vital that we win a complete victory in this case.

That's why GOA will be appealing the ruling straight to the US Supreme Court!

We've also been suing and winning against the ATF's new Zero Tolerance policy, which we leaked earlier this year. We're fighting against a rogue ATF that aims to put your local gun dealer out of business for minor innocuous paperwork errors, an obvious backdoor gun control move by the Biden Administration.

Thank you for a great 2023. Here's to us in 2024 continuing the fight for the Second Amendment!

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.