Gunman Kills 15 in Prague University Shooting

December 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A gunman killed at least 15 people and wounded at least 24 others at a Prague university on Thursday before he was "eliminated," according to police and Prague emergency services, marking the country's worst-ever mass shooting. The post Gunman Kills 15 in Prague University Shooting appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...