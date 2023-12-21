New York City – 9-11 every day?

December 21, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

It seems that a lot of people are scratching their heads over the NYC mayor’s recent summary of how his city fared in 2023. His comment makes you think that part of the things happening to NYC includes something that caused brain damage.

As reported by various outlets, Adams says that the city is “complicated” and you can go out your front door on any given day to face anything from another contact on “their” [World] Trade Center to a new business opening across the street.

Our first thought here at TPOL was a crass one: at about 3,000 dead per Bloody Tuesday (9-11) event, how long will it take to empty out the Five Boroughs? It isn’t just a math problem: supposedly NYC has 7.9 milliom denizens this year but it isn’t just a matter of division: that is 2633 days: 7 years and two months. How many of us could be comfortable with NYC going away by March of 2030?

But then we note that in 2020, before the Pandemic Panic and the insane behavior and orders of the NY State governor and legislature (and the City’s mayor and council), NYC had 8.8 million humans. So, nearly a million went away in just 3+ years. That would mean it takes about 24 years. To 2047. Of course, all that million didn’t die – despite the best efforts of the governor and mayor and health-nazis and gangbangers. And despite the efforts of the Feds to bring as many refugees and other migrants to the city.

Only about 1400 or so people are killed by other people (homicide) and a thousand or so die in accidents each year (though that may be only accidents: the data we found is really flaky. For example, one site claimed that in 2021 NYC had no fatal accidents caused by DUI/DWI. Really?)

We here at TPOL suspect that if NYC was losing 3,000 people a day due to terrorist attacks, that the City would be drained of at least 90% of its population within a year to two years – even with idiots moving there to take advantage of studio apartment rents of less than a gold ounce a month ($2K). And no doubt a fair number of those would die trying to escape.

(FYI, even the NY Times admitted a year ago that crime went up by 22% in 2022! Assuming this is true, and not a lowball number by the NYT, NYC is killing itself.)

But their dear, crime-fighting, fedgov-baiting mayor seems to indicate that having 3,000 people (more or less) get killed in 24 hours is one of the reasons that NYC is the best city in the world. Is this an indication of a severe case of blindness on his part? Or him buying the lies of his government minions and other politicians? Or does he know he is lying?

Of course, the other reason he touts NYC as the greatest place (well, city) on the planet is because there are always new businesses opening up.

Anyone with an understanding of civic bureaucracy, corruption, and parasitism no doubt will join us at wondering if the major reasons new businesses are constantly springing up is (a) a desperate effort to respond to the constant killing of businesses, and (b) incurable human optimism that this time we can do it right.

At least as far as hopes and dreams, there are no doubt a lot more than 3,000 people in NYC who see their dreams die in that incredible mass of humanity. And the levels of crime and government tyranny seem to rise each day. Not just because the city is swamped with migrants.

New York City has been a political and social and cultural cesspool since not long after the Dutch founded the place. Even for those who love cities in general, it would seem to be far from the best for anyone to live except (maybe) the ultra-elite 1/2 or 1/10 of one percent. Could even Satan himself have imagined something like this?



Read More...