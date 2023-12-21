‘Not a Crime’ To Kill an Israeli Soldier, UN Official Says

December 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A United Nations official said in an interview last week that Palestinians who kill Israeli soldiers are not guilty of crimes because such killings are in line with their "right to resist," in the latest controversial comments by the anti-Israel official. The post 'Not a Crime' To Kill an Israeli Soldier, UN Official Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...