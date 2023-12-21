Steve Garvey Mania: A Republican of All People Is Throwing a Wrench Into Commiefornia’s Senate Race

(Daily Caller)—A Republican candidate appears to be throwing a wrench into California’s Senate race where three prominent Democrats are running in the open primary that’s just months away, according to a Thursday poll.

Former baseball star Steve Garvey, the Republican, received 19% support in a Morning Consult/Politico survey among likely primary voters, placing in second behind only Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff with 28%. The Republican polled ahead of both Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, who garnered 17% and 14% support, respectively.

In the March 5 primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. Garvey could effectively boot Porter and Lee from competing with Schiff in the general if he were to place in second for the open primary, which would likely mean that Schiff would win the Senate seat.

The Cook Political Report characterizes the seat as in the “Solid D” category. California went for President Joe Biden in 2020 by nearly 30 points.

With Biden at the top of the ticket in 2024, and California being a predominately blue state, Schiff is expected to win the general election. If the Republican places second in the primary, Schiff wouldn’t have to face another Democrat for a head-to-head matchup.

Schiff, Porter and Lee have been running for the seat for the majority of the year, while Garvey recently jumped in the race in early October. Most polls have found Schiff leading by several points, according to RealClearPolitics’ survey compilation.

While Garvey has yet to report fundraising totals, the Democrats have all brought in millions for the race so far, according to the Federal Election Commission filings. Porter and Schiff have totaled $22.1 million and $21.5 million for the race already, while Lee has brought in $3.4 million.

Garvey is aiming to run a “common sense” campaign in the blue state, while the Democrats largely cater to the left-wing sector of their party.

The candidates are running for the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat, which is currently occupied by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointee Laphonza Butler, who decided against running for a full term in 2024. If Butler, the former president of pro-abortion group EMILYs List, were to run, she would pose a serious threat to Schiff’s campaign, as she has an extensive political network, massive fundraising capabilities and would have an incumbency advantage.

The campaigns for Garvey, Schiff, Porter and Lee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

