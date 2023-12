Trump Denies Accusation of Insurrection: A Clash between Former and Current Presidents

December 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Trump responded to President Biden's accusation that he is an insurrectionist by firmly denying the claim. President Biden had stated that it was "self-evident" that Trump played a role in the attack on the Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.



Read More...