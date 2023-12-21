Wife Settles Into Hot Bubble Bath To Relax With A Glass Of Wine And A Podcast About A Horrific Serial Killer

December 21, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BLUE SPRINGS, MO — A local man observed a peculiar late-night ritual this week, as his wife successfully put all of the children to bed, tidied up the kitchen early, and went upstairs to relax after a stressful day by settling into a hot bubble bath with a glass of wine and the latest episode of her favorite podcast highlighting the horrific crimes of serial killers.



