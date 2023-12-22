Chicago’s ’51st Alderman’ Rails Against the Corrupt City, Calls for Trump to Come In and Clean Up

December 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Chicago has always been a city of characters. From author Studs Terkel to columnist Mike Royko to the first Mayor Richard Daley, Chicago has long been home to some colorful […] The post Chicago's '51st Alderman' Rails Against the Corrupt City, Calls for Trump to Come In and Clean Up appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...