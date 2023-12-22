Lawlessness, Hypocrisy & Ridiculousness
December 22, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYResidents near Mt. Hamner contacted the US Geological Survey office late yesterday evening reporting an increase in wildlife fleeing the surrounding area. USGS officials reassured residents that the explosive potential of Mt. Hamner was miniscule after its previous skyworks a few days ago. Still nervous, residents settled back into their routine only to view Mt. …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments